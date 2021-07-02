Pott. County man gets federal prison term in possession of ammo case

USDOJ

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Thursday, Oscar De Jesus Lopez, 31, of Pottawatomie County, was sentenced to serve 120 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in illegal possession of ammunition, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On November 2, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a one-count Indictment that alleged illegal possession of a firearm. On February 18, 2021, Lopez pleaded guilty to Count 1 of a Superseding Information that charged him with being a convicted felon in illegal possession of ammunition.

Public records reflect that, on September 10, 2020, Lopez was involved in a confrontation with his girlfriend’s husband. This confrontation escalated to a shootout during which Lopez discharged a firearm multiple times towards his girlfriend’s husband. On September 11, 2020, Lopez was arrested for the shooting. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered a phone call made by Lopez from the jail, asking his girlfriend to dispose of ammunition located at his residence. Before September 2020, Lopez had felony convictions for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, robbery in the second degree, and pointing a firearm at two people, including a five-year-old child. Federal law prohibits prior convicted felons from possessing firearms or ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot sentenced Lopez to serve 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In announcing the sentence, Judge Friot noted the nature and circumstances of the offense, including Lopez’s conduct during the shooting, and Lopez’s serious criminal history.

This case is the result of investigations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Norman Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Mary E. Walters prosecuted the case.