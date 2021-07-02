Trees snapped, structures damaged as high winds strike Shawnee

Though no warnings of significant winds were reported, some trees — and structures — apparently sustained minor damage Thursday.

According to EF ratings, the type of damage seen usually doesn't occur until winds are about 65-85 miles per hour.

"NWS Norman advised they have a reading (at that time) of only 53 mph," Shawnee Emergency Manager Rachelle Erickson said.

“Nothing popped on the radar,” she said. "NWS Norman is doing a full review for me but said it was a downburst at 1:15 p.m."

Snapped trees could be seen in a path near the Gordon Cooper Technology Center Aviation Center, around SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee and north into a neighborhood around Kickapoo and 39th Street, she said.

“One tree hit a house,” she said, of the minor damage in the area. “Residents with damage will need to make reports with their insurance carriers.”

She also said reports can be made with the state at damage.ok.gov, as well as by messaging the city and county emergency management Facebook accounts.

