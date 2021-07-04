Early voting set July 8-9 ahead of Lincoln County special election July 13

Lincoln County Election Board

Early voting begins Thursday, July 8, for voters in Lincoln County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their Lincoln County Election Board.

Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Stambaugh said.

Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9, in the lobby of the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, in Chandler. Stambaugh reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

The Lincoln County Election Board is located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, in Chandler, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the election board at 405-258-1349 or lincolncounty@elections.ok.gov .