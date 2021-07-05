Troopers investigate fatal accident west of Tecumseh

News-Star staff reports

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday morning on SH 9 and Drummond Road, about five miles west of Tecumseh.

That accident occurred about 7:16 a.m. as a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was being driven by David Retzlaff, 71, from Wanette, the patrol said.

David Retzlaff was injured and transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma CIty, where he was admitted in fair condition for head injuries, the OHP reported.

Troopers said his passenger, John Retzlaff, 84, Wanette, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

What happened and cause of the collision are still under investigation.

Troopers said seat belts were in use by both occupants of the vehicle. The crash was investigated by: Trooper Ballard of the Traffic Homicide Unit, with assistance from Trooper Snyder, Trooper Cummings and the Bethel Acres Fire Department.