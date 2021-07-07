Short-staffed Shawnee businesses seek help

Looking for a job in Shawnee isn't difficult right now.

Banners, posters and signs are displayed all over town.

On Tuesday, three restaurants in the 1400 block of North Harrison were competing for applicants.

A sign at the McDonald's at 1411 N. Harrison read, "Now hiring, starting at $11.25."

Just across the street, at 1416 N. Harrison, Taco Bell is offering positions.

Maybe for the average morning person serving residents out for late night taco runs doesn't seem especially fun; there's yet another option — next door, at 1414 N. Harrison, Jimmy's Egg is hiring.

And there are many more — and not all restaurants — vying for employees. Read the story in an upcoming article in The Shawnee News-Star.