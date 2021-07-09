Meeker Animal Hospital hosts free spay/neuter event

Special to the News-Star

More than 30 cats were spayed/neutered and vaccinated during Meeker Animal Hospital's free spay neuter day June 29.

Practice owners Dr. Deseree Brown DVM and Dr. Dustin Brown DVM partnered with Dr. Lesa Staubus, DVM, American Humane, for the event. They were assisted by Alyson Overman and Jacie Ross, students at the OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences. American Humane, a leading national animal welfare organization, and Operation Catnip, a Stillwater-based nonprofit, donated medicine and supplies and Common Bonds, a statewide collaboration united to end the needless euthanasia of savable shelter animals, worked to connect participating partners.

"Our number one commitment is to the well-being of animals, and spay-neuter is an important piece of the puzzle," said Dr. Deseree Brown, DVM and practice owner. "Through our ongoing work to give back to the community, we are committed to increasing the capacity for spay neuter services, and are grateful to the partners of this event for helping us achieve our community goals."

Affordable and accessible spay neuter services are critical for Oklahoma to lower its shelter animal euthanasia rate, which is eighth highest in the United States. In 2020, nearly 90,000 animals entered one of Oklahoma’s 120 animal shelters, and more than 11,000 were euthanized.

"Oklahoma's euthanasia rate for shelter animals is needlessly high, but there is hope thanks to the commitment of organizations such as Meeker Animal Hospital, American Humane, the OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, and Operation Catnip," said Kelly Burley, Common Bonds director. "Together, these partners are shining a light on the importance of spaying and neutering cats and dogs as one of the most responsible things pet owners can do, which, in turn, helps improve our state's shelter animal save rate."

To learn more about Oklahomas’ animal euthanasia rate, visit Best Friends Animal Society’s Pet Lifesaving Dashboard at ww2.bestfriends.org/no-kill-2025/animal-shelter-statistics. Information about event collaborators is at: