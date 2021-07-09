Shawnee Joe Cooper dealership wraps up move to one complex

The pavement that once housed a showcase of cars at 3303 N. Harrison now stands bare as Joe Cooper continues with a years-long effort to gather his multiple dealerships into one complex.

According to a building permit issued Aug. 3, 2016, Cooper Shawnee Investments obtained approval for the $5 million construction project on its 38,264-square-foot property to build a multi-dealership complex at — and around — 4920 N. Automall Drive.

Before the new project, Cooper already had Ford and Chevrolet dealerships established along Harrison Street in Shawnee. Construction is ongoing on the complex next to Interstate 40, where a sign touts the addition of a Dodge/Jeep dealership.

About the dealership

According to its website, at joecooperchevroletcadillac.com, the Joe Cooper auto group is a third-generation car business that began in 1946 with Joe's grandfather, Claude Cooper.

“His first franchise was the Yukon Oldsmobile dealership, which he purchased from the local funeral home director who had actually performed funerals and sold cars out of the same building,” the site reads.

Later, Claude's son, Jackie Cooper, took over running the Oldsmobile dealership at the age of 21, “making him the youngest new car dealer ever recognized by a major auto company,” the website states.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.