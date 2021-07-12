Candidates filings set July 19-21 for Town of Asher

Pott. County Election Board

Candidates interested in filing for trustee of the town of Asher will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, July 19.

Patricia Carter, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, when the three-day filing period ends. Carter reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, July 23 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the state election board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the county election board office at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 N Broadway in Shawnee and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

The special election is scheduled for Sept. 14.