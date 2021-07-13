July's county sales tax collections continue upward trend

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for July continue a trend upward, though not as significant as June or as high as May's record numbers.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $844,344.24, up from the same month a year ago when $770,519.41 was received –– a substantial increase of $73,824.83. The report continues to show a boost in numbers similar to substantial increases in May and June, but it also should be noted the area was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during the spring and somewhat into the summer months, which heavily affected 2020 figures. However, without a comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• July — $680,000

• June — $661,300

• May — $667,000

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

