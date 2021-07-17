Shawnee's South Central Industries receives $5,000 grant from CVEC

South Central Industries (SCI) has just been awarded a $5,000 grant from Canadian Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Co-Bank.

This is the first time SCI has received the CVEC grant, which is awarded annually, SCI Marketing and Special Events coordinator Kaylee Jones said.

“The funds will be used to fund our daily programming,” she said.

SCI was founded in 1981 to provide vocational training to individuals with developmental disabilities.

“At the heart of our work is the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to be an active participant in our community,” SCI Executive Director Tina Hanna said. “Whether it’s through employment or social activities, meaningful social connections break through the isolation often faced by our clients.”

According to its website, at mycvec.coop, Canadian Valley Electric Cooperative is a member-owned utility that provides electricity to customers in parts of 10 central Oklahoma counties. The service area includes approximately 3,500 square miles covering all or parts of Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Lincoln, Creek, Hughes, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and McIntosh counties.

