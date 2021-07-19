Asher, Earlsboro candidate filing ends 5 p.m. July 21

The Shawnee News-Star

Candidates interested in filing for trustee of the Town of Asher or the Town of Earlsboro can file Declarations of Candidacy until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Patricia Carter, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Carter reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, July 23, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the state election board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the county election board office at 405-273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 N. Broadway and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.