Oklahoma DPS to open 2 megacenters to meet driver license, ID needs

DPS

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announces the opening of two megacenters in the state. These megacenters were developed in partnership with Governor Kevin Stitt's office, the Oklahoma legislature and the Department of Public Safety to meet the driver license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

"DPS employees have been working tirelessly to reduce the backlog of citizens needing driver licenses and identification cards," said DPS Commissioner John Scully. "These megacenters will be open extended hours, rather than traditional business hours, and will provide convenient and efficient services for Oklahomans needing to obtain a REAL ID, driver license or identification card."

“Due to obstacles arising from the Real ID system and the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of Oklahomans have spent months trying to receive a Real ID or update a drivers license,” Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said. “I’m glad to see our first megacenter open and hope it will streamline and expedite these services for all Oklahomans.”

“This is a great example of a collaborative approach to find a solution to a problem too many Oklahomans faced. The megacenters are a great solution, brought together by the cooperative and collaborative work with the Governor’s office, DPS and the Legislature, and will help whittle down the backlog and reduce the wait time for those seeking a REAL ID. There’s no doubt more work needs to be done to implement processes that will keep the process efficient and manageable into the future, but I’m proud of this effort and the team working together to serve the citizens of Oklahoma,” said Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry.

The Oklahoma City megacenter is operating from July 26 - Dec. 10 and is located at 1000 N.E. 10th (the old Health Department building.) The Tulsa megacenter is operating from Aug. 16 - Jan. 7 and is located at the Kensington Business Center at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue, Suite 190. Both locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary. Both locations are operating on a walk-in basis only.

Both megacenters will be offering renewal and replacement services only. This includes renewals and replacements of both Class D and commercial driver licenses and identification cards (both REAL ID and non-REAL ID compliant.) Customers can also receive a first-time REAL ID provided they already have a current Oklahoma license or valid Oklahoma ID.

Original issuance, permits, out-of-state transfers, drive tests and reinstatements will not be offered at the megacenter. These customers must visit a DPS location.

For complete information on the megacenters and the documents needed to obtain a REAL ID, please visit realid.ok.gov.