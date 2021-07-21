Pott. County deputies make arrest in brutal 2020 homicide

Nearly a year after a Shawnee man was found brutally beaten to death in the garage of his home, Pottawatomie County sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in the case, Undersheriff Travis Palmer said.

In August of 2020, Wes Langley, 35, was found dead at his rural Shawnee home, located in the area of 45th Street and Brangus Road. At that time, Palmer said deputies believed Langley had been beaten to death with his own workout weight. Investigators said they had a person of interest in the investigation and served a search warrant at a neighbor's home; the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted with evidence collection at the crime scene.

Following the full investigation, an arrest warrant was filed Monday for the suspect, reported to be Langley's neighbor. Palmer said deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect Tuesday on a first-degree murder complaint without bond.

The suspect has not yet officially been charged in Pottawatomie County District Court but has an initial court appearance scheduled Aug. 4.

Watch for updates and more details.