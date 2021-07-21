Shawnee girl crowned National Teen Miss Talent Queen

Submitted

Sydnee Spears, 13, of Shawnee, is the newly-crowned 2021 National Teen Miss Talent Queen.

The national pageant was held in Chickasha with over 120 contestants from several states attending. Sydnee clogged for her talent and competed against 22 other talented young ladies in ages, 13-15. She was also crowned the 2021 National Overall Diamond Girl with 81 contestants which is the highest score out of 5 competition events and was awarded $1,000 cash. As part of her reign, she will be performing at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson in the fall.

Sydnee will be an 8th grade student in the fall and is a member of the Grace Dance Center competitive team, where her clogging teacher, Emily Nickerson, assisted with her winning solo.

She is the daughter of Michael and Lorrie Spears and sister of Parker, all of Shawnee. Grandparents are Jack and Joyce McIntyre of Meeker and Mary Spears of Shawnee.