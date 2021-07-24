Seminole County Ducks Unlimited plans inaugural event

Special to the News-Star

EARLSBORO — The Seminole County chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its inaugural fundraising event on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Southern Cedars Event Center, 35122 EW 1200 Road, Earlsboro. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Each year, local Ducks Unlimited chapters hold grassroots fundraising events to support the organization’s habitat conservation mission. Recent successful Oklahoma projects through Ducks Unlimited’s Southern Prairies and Playas Initiative include work on Drummond Flats and Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). More information on Oklahoma wetland projects can be found at www.ducks.org/Oklahoma/Oklahoma-Conservation-Projects. Ducks Unlimited and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation made improvements on these public habitats to provide critical stopover and refueling habitats for waterfowl and improve public hunting opportunities.

Tickets are $45 for one person or $60 for a couple), and tickets include dinner and a one-year membership to Ducks Unlimited. There will be raffles and live auction. Visit www.ok.ducks.org/Oklahoma to purchase tickets.

There are also corporate sponsorships available. For more information about becoming a corporate sponsor, contact Matt Garner at 405-380-4898 or Katie Ward at 405-476-1668.

Ducks Unlimited is the world’s largest non-profit conservation organization dedicated to conserving, restoring and managing wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people. Ducks Unlimited has conserved over 13 million acres of habitat in North America, including over 38,625 acres in Oklahoma. Oklahoma boasts over 7,715 members and raising $733,719 this past year.

To learn more about Oklahoma Ducks Unlimited and our conservation efforts, visit www.OK.ducks.org.

To find out about becoming a Ducks Unlimited volunteer, contact Nathan Johnson at NJohnson@ducks.org or call 405-315-0093.