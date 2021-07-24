Shawnee Family YMCA unveils new Horse in the City

The Shawnee Family YMCA will unveil a new Horse in the City Monday.

“A few months ago, we shared with you our 'Horses of the city' story and how our horse needed a bit of help to make a comeback after being damaged in a storm a few years ago,” the organization said on a recent Facebook post. “We want to share the joy of having him here by inviting you to join us in a dedication ceremony.”

The event is set to take place at 9 a.m. Monday, when guests can welcome the horse, dubbed Sky.

To help celebrate, there will be a scavenger hunt, and those who find all 12 of the hidden images painted onto the horse will get the chance to win a Y-prize. Scavenger hunt sheets are posted on the Shawnee Family YMCA Facebook page and can be turned in at the booth or at the front desk at the YMCA.

According to the post, the horse was painted by artist Paula Willis Jones. Others who helped bring the horse to life include Dennis Enright and the staff at D&R Body Shop, who applied the clear coat, YMCA Maintenance Director Scott Neff, who put in extra effort to see the project was completed, Jerry Azlin, who helped transport Sky to and from the body shop, and YMCA staff who helped participate.

And, as a way to remember the new horse's name, the organization said, “Just remember that at the Y, the sky is the limit!”