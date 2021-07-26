I-40 narrows in Pottawatomie and Seminole counties this week

The Shawnee News-Star

Drivers can expect the following I-40 lane closures in Pottawatomie and Seminole counties daily Tuesday through Thursday for lane striping.

The following areas will be impacted:

East and westbound I-40 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between SH-18/SH-3E (mm 186) in Shawnee and about four miles east of US-377/SH-99 (mm 204) near Seminole from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday; and

East and westbound I-40 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between one mile west of SH-102 North/McLoud Rd. (mm 175) near McLoud and SH-9A (mm 192) near Earlsboro from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

This will be a moving operation and motorists should be alert to workers and equipment on the roadway. The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone and drivers can expect delays or should use an alternate route.