Pottawatomie County's COVID cases up 52.6%; Oklahoma cases surge 67.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 67.4% as 6,569 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,925 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 61% from the week before, with 363,801 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.81% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Pottawatomie County reported 58 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 38 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,545 cases and 131 deaths.

Lincoln County reported 28 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,337 cases and 73 deaths.

Seminole County reported 10 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,905 cases and 78 deaths.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ottawa, Craig and Delaware counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 1,120 cases; Oklahoma County, with 624 cases; and Rogers County, with 254. Weekly case counts rose in 64 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Rogers counties.

Oklahoma ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 46.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 56.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 40,410 vaccine doses, including 28,344 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 39,741 vaccine doses, including 23,910 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,404,317 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in six counties, with the best declines in Cimarron, Okmulgee and Ellis counties.

In Oklahoma, 37 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 11 people were were reported dead.

A total of 471,176 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,454 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 34,443,761 people have tested positive and 610,891 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,151

The week before that: 922

Four weeks ago: 638

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 63,589

The week before that: 51,575

Four weeks ago: 40,512

