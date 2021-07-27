ODOC responds to McLoud prison bomb threat by former inmate

Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections

McLOUD - Near the close of business on Monday, July 26, Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) staff received a bomb threat by telephone. The caller, a former inmate, identified herself and claimed to have planted multiple bombs at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.

ODOC followed protocols to ensure the safety of staff and inmates while the agency’s Correctional Emergency Response Team, Negotiators and Agents responded. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad arrived, searched and cleared the grounds.

The caller confessed to having consumed drugs and alcohol while repeatedly requesting to speak with a current inmate.

Midwest City Police assisted ODOC agents in locating the caller and taking her into custody within hours and without incident. Charges will be presented to the District Attorney for review.

“I’m proud of my staff and grateful to our fellow agencies,” said Director Crow. “They all demonstrated effectiveness and professionalism and resolved this threat without incident.”