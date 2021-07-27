Rep. Bice to host mobile office hours at Pott. County locations July 29

The Shawnee News-Star

Representative Stephanie Bice’s (OK-05) constituent services team will host mobile office hours on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Pottawatomie County.

Constituent services assists residents of the fifth district with federal agency issues, including the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veteran Affairs, and the IRS, among others. In addition to assistance with federal agencies, they may help with service academy nominations, federal job postings and flag requests.

Mobile Office Hours on Thursday, July 29:

Tecumseh City Hall

114 N. Broadway St.

9 - 10 a.m.

Pottawatomie County Courthouse

325 N. Broadway Ave.

1 - 2 p.m.

McLoud Public Library

133 N. Main St.

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary. If you have additional questions, or are unable to attend, please call 405-300-6890 for assistance.