A clean slate: Whittaker Street, Draper project begins in Shawnee

News-Star staff reports

A major road rehabilitation project near Horace Mann Elementary in Shawnee is now underway in Shawnee.

Whittaker Street and a portion of Draper Street near the school are being completely torn out and will be redone.

"It will be a big improvement over what has become one of worst sections of roadway," Mayor Ed Bolt said. "This should make it much easier and safer for parents taking their kids to school."

The contract for the Whittaker Street Rehabilitation Project was awarded during a June city commission meeting.

At $565,405, Wynn Construction Co. was the lowest estimate, with City Engineer Seth Barkhimer given the OK by the commission to move forward with the project.

Last fall, Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. began engineering services for the project along Whittaker Street between Center and just a bit east of Draper (a little more than a block), as well as a portion of Draper that stretches north to Highland.

The road project will include new waterlines, new curbs and handicap ramps, with drainage problems for that area also being addressed with the improvements.

Since the project area includes the intersection where Horace Mann Elementary sits, the city tried to plan for most of the construction to take place over the summer, but it is reported to be a 100-day project.

Motorists are reminded to be mindful of road construction in that area.