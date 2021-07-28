A long wait: Passport processing time taking about 18 weeks

News-Star staff reports

For those hoping to travel soon and still in need of a passport, be prepared to plan ahead and wait. What was previously a six-week turnaround time for a passport is now taking about four months, local officials said.

At this time, the U.S. State Department reports passport applications are listed as taking about 18 weeks to process, and ‘expedited’ service may only shorten the wait to about three months.

AAA travel advisors say current passport processing times are about three times as long as the average wait time prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department website indicates the delays are the result of COVID-related issues and high demand.

More:Airlines are facing fuel shortages at some US airports

At the Pottawatomie County Court Clerk's office in Shawnee, where passport applications are accepted and then sent to the U.S. State Department, they haven't necessarily seen an increase in the overall number of passport applicants for this time of year, but the office does report the longer turnaround time in place.

Court clerk officials say those applying for a passport should be aware of the timeframe and plan ahead, but also should educate themselves on travel requirements as well as any COVID-related regulations by visiting www.travel.state.gov for more information.

With the current timeframe as it is, a new applicant could be waiting until late November or early December to receive their passport.

More:US intends to keep travel restrictions in place against UK, European countries, others

The significant increase in the time it is taking for passports has impacted some previously booked vacations.

“At AAA we are seeing so many travelers, sometimes entire families, that have been forced to cancel or postpone their trips because passport processing has taken longer than they anticipated,” says Sheila Nielsen, AAA Oklahoma Travel Advisor.

For more information about passports and travel, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the Pottawatomie County Court Clerk's Office, (405) 273-3624.