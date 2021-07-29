'A lot more positive': Shawnee woman finds support, community on yearlong wellness journey

Shawnee resident Taqiyyah Oliver works out most days of the week, doing everything from zen yoga to zumba, and she's seen a big transformation in her wellbeing over the course of the past year. But she said the support of a group really helped her.

Oliver, like so many others, had gone through a difficult time in 2020 – not just because of COVID-19 but also because of life events, including a divorce and watching her daughter move across the country. But one day, when she was feeling down and the woman she normally walked with wasn't available, Oliver went by herself and met another group of women out for a walk who invited her to join them.

Oliver began walking with the group, and things grew from there, she said. They did zumba, followed by a Moai purpose group. Moais were initiated in Shawnee by Blue Zones, and involve a group of five to eight participants who meet for pot luck meals and walks over the course of 10 weeks.

“That last week was really hard for us, because we became a family,” she said. “We vowed that once we were done with that class, we would stick together. And we have. We haven't missed a day.”

Just recently, she said, they met for a Sexy in Socks event at the Healthy Hive, which she described as “zen yoga meets zumba.”

The group continues to meet at a variety of places and for a variety of activities – from local restaurants like Coffee and Crafts or Theopolis, to LifeChurch at the movies, to skating for a cardio workout.

Over the course of a year, Oliver is down 70 pounds. That's how much weight she has lost since she started measuring, at least. She said she didn't start keeping track until August of 2020, and she began walking at the start of the pandemic, so it's likely more than that.

Her Shawnee group isn't the only motivation she had. Oliver said her daughter also played a part.

“She was on me the whole time. She said, 'You're going to dedicate an hour to yourself every day,'” Oliver said. “I knew I needed to do it, but there was so much going on. But I'm glad I did.”

Now, Oliver is in the habit of doing two or three workouts per day, including zumba, yoga and weight workouts.

“The only day I don't do something is Sundays,” she said. “That's my day that if I don't want to do something, I don't do it.”

The result, she said, has been about more than just numbers on a scale.

“I feel like I'm a lot more positive. I know for sure that my energy level is 1,000 times more,” Oliver said.

Even her skin looks different, she said, and her diet is as well. She doesn't enjoy sweets or sugary drinks anymore, and her eating habits have changed. She doesn't have a huge appetite and tends to snack rather than eat large meals. She fits protein into her diet, but also has discovered new recipes thanks to her daughter.

Her daughter, Tia Price Cannon, and wife, Emma, are both vegan, and when they visited her, Oliver stuck to their vegan diet, “whether I wanted to or not,” she said with a laugh.

“They have some phenomenal food. You'd never even know. It tastes better than regular food to me,” she said.

Now, Oliver said she is working with a few others who are also trying to change their lifestyles.

“I don't charge them,” she said. “I just feel like it's my service. I don't mind sharing what I've learned with them, because it's helped me.”

And for others who want to make changes in their own lives, Oliver suggested joining the group she's found. They can contact one of the group members to request to be added to their private Facebook group, or catch them out and about – they do yoga at Boy Scout Park most Saturday mornings.

Members of the community she's found include Trilbya Stripling-Anderson, Candi Rodriguez-Hurley (who does Candi Crusher's Zumba, yoga, and is also a life coach), Leslie Coots, Alicja Carter, Alina Carter-Groth (at the Healthy Hive), Seymone Simmons, Michelle McCormick, Tomi Murdock, Misty Moss, Odis Adkisson, and Delinda Beck (zin yoga instructor).

“Let me tell you, I don't know where I would be today without them. I know God put us all together for a reason, because we all have our own flaws, but we have our own strengths to help each other when we're struggling,” she said.

For more information regarding the Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County Moai initiative visit pottawatomie.bluezonesproject.com or visit the Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BlueZonesProjectPottawatomieCounty.