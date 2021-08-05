SCI gets help moving to newly-renovated group home

South Central Industries recently moved residents back into its newly-renovated group home in Shawnee, and that move wasn't made without help. Citizen Potawatomi Nation sent a crew to help with the transition.

SCI residents had to relocate temporarily after the extreme weather conditions in February caused water damage, Ed Wade with logistics and operations said. The men's home flooded when a pipe burst, which meant power had to be turned off to the home and the men relocated to the women's house. When a pipe burst in the women's house the next day, all of the residents had to be moved to the workshop.

“We set up pipe-and-drape to give privacy,” he said. “Our workshop is set up to serve as a temporary living space. We have on site laundry, multiple restrooms, and showers for males and females. We also have a full kitchen available at any time.”

Renovations and repairs took five months before the project was completed.

In late July, when it came time to make the move back to the newly-renovated group home, Wade said CPN sent a 24-foot box truck, furniture dollies and five men to help.

“They were extremely helpful in the moving process and Linda Capps was very gracious by allowing her employees to volunteer,” he said. “We offered to pay but Linda said it was absolutely unnecessary and said they love what we do and would love to help in any way possible.”

SCI Executive Director Tina Hanna also expressed gratitude to CPN for the help the organization received.

“We are so grateful for their assistance in transitioning our PEEPs with special needs back into their newly-renovated group homes after being displaced by water damage,” she said. “This truly shows our community coming together to serve one another and lend a helping hand.”

Wade added that the workshop would also be undergoing renovation work in the “very near future to be more accommodating in the event we are faced with another similar situation.”