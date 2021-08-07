Shawnee named Film Friendly Certified Community

Shawnee is now an Oklahoma Film Friendly Certified Community.

Stacey Cramer-Moore with the city's tourism office explained the designation at Monday night's meeting of Shawnee city commissioners.

“I just wanted to point out to the commission that we're bearing the fruits from your labor at this point,” Cramer-Moore said. “We were officially notified that we have become a Film Friendly Certified Community.”

Shawnee one of three cities in Oklahoma to receive designation

She said Shawnee is one of just a few cities in the state to receive the designation, with the others being El Reno and Broken Arrow. Shawnee is also one of the few cities with a Film and Music Office, along with Tulsa, the Cherokee Nation and El Reno.

“We're in good company there and excited to see the film industry booming in Oklahoma and in Shawnee,” she said.

Cramer-Moore informed commissioners that not only has Shawnee seen film crews in town, but there are “several that are in the hopper either waiting to come or looking at us again.”

When people ask if the film industry is a gig industry and whether it really brings jobs, Cramer-Moore said she uses the analogy of the construction business, where a person hires different professionals – such as someone to lay tile and someone to do landscaping – who all come together to do a job.

“We've got professional people who come in, they do their job on that project, then they move on to the next project,” she said.

In 2021, she said, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,960 people were employed by the film business in Oklahoma.

Shawnee mayor remarks on film industry activity in city

Mayor Ed Bolt mentioned the movie that filmed in downtown Shawnee recently, adding that he and his wife, Phyllis, had the opportunity to be extras during filming.

“I was extremely impressed with how professional they were and how many of them there were, and I know they were … staying in hotels and eating here and spending lots of money here,” he said. “It also amazed me how far these people had come to come to Oklahoma. I know the girl that was the lead in the movie, she was from Toronto. The guy that was the lead was, I think, from the L.A. area. The guy that was the director was from Australia, and it just went on and on. It was a big time deal.”

Bolt said that even though the crew had told him it was a small budget movie, with a budget of just $350,000, he said that still is a lot of money. And what's more, it puts Shawnee in a positive light.

“It was amazing to watch and a lot of fun to participate in. I think it's a great thing for Shawnee. We're going to get a lot of publicity out of it,” he said.

“It's an even bigger platform for us to talk about and show how wonderful Shawnee really is,” Cramer-Moore added.

Commissioners also considered amending an ordinance concerning the film registration process, as well as making a small change.

“We found a typo in the film registration process that you all approved a few months ago. When the clerk's office went through it, they found something we all missed, so we are adding a few words to that section,” Cramer-Moore explained.

Along with that correction, she said the state film office suggested reducing the timeframe from 60 days to 45 days for the film to work with the city before coming to Shawnee.

“That seems a reasonable request as well, so since we had to come back to you for the small change, we came back with two,” she said.

Commissioners voted 6-0 (with Commissioner Daniel Matthews absent from the meeting) in favor of approving the change, as well as voting 6-0 in favor of approving the emergency clause.