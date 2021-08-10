Walks helps raise Alzheimer's awareness

Area residents gathered at Slick Humphrey Park in Tecumseh Tuesday for an Alzheimer's Walk sponsored by Edward Jones.

Karissa Deathrage, brand office administrator for Brent Morris Edward Jones Investments, spoke about how Alzheimer's has affected her family. She also explained the significance of the different balloon colors — yellow for caregivers, blue for those living with the disease, orange for support, purple for having lost someone to the disease, and white for hope for a cure — and invited participants to pick out balloons to carry during the walk. Afterward, all participants gathered for a group photo and released their balloons.

During the walk, participants also read a story about Alzheimer's. "The Remember Balloons" by Jessie Oliveros is the story featured in August in the Pioneer Library System's Tecumseh story walk. Panels are set up along the walking trail that runs through Slick Humphrey Park, and visitors to the park can read the story at their leisure as they walk.

After the event, Edward Jones also sponsored a food truck for Alzheimer's Walk participants to grab some treats.