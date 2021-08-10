NEWS

Walks helps raise Alzheimer's awareness

Tina Bridenstine
The Shawnee News-Star
Participants release balloons after the Alzheimer’s Walk Saturday at Slick Humphrey Park in Tecumseh.

Area residents gathered at Slick Humphrey Park in Tecumseh Tuesday for an Alzheimer's Walk sponsored by Edward Jones.

Karissa Deathrage, brand office administrator for Brent Morris Edward Jones Investments, spoke about how Alzheimer's has affected her family. She also explained the significance of the different balloon colors — yellow for caregivers, blue for those living with the disease, orange for support, purple for having lost someone to the disease, and white for hope for a cure — and invited participants to pick out balloons to carry during the walk. Afterward, all participants gathered for a group photo and released their balloons.

During the walk, participants also read a story about Alzheimer's. "The Remember Balloons" by Jessie Oliveros is the story featured in August in the Pioneer Library System's Tecumseh story walk. Panels are set up along the walking trail that runs through Slick Humphrey Park, and visitors to the park can read the story at their leisure as they walk.

After the event, Edward Jones also sponsored a food truck for Alzheimer's Walk participants to grab some treats.

Children read “The Remember Balloons” at Slick Humphrey Park while participating in the Alzheimer’s Walk Saturday.
Karissa Deathrage, right, helps pass out balloons to participants of the Alzheimer’s Walk.
Sherry Lankford, with Edward Jones, reads one of the story panels for “The Remember Balloons.”
Karissa Deathrage with Edward Jones talks about how Alzheimer’s disease has affected her loved ones.
Children begin “The Remember Balloons” story walk as part of the Alzheimer’s Walk Saturday.
Participants, holding their own balloons, read “The Remember Balloons” Saturday during the Alzheimer’s Walk.
Participants at the Alzheimer’s Walk gather for a group photo before releasing their balloons.