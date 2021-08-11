Former tennis coach speaks at Kiwanis Club luncheon

Formerly a longtime Shawnee Public Schools tennis coach, Ron Sharp was recently the guest speaker for the local Kiwanis Club membership.

“Ron shared his love for education, tennis and sometimes politics,” Kiwanis Club Program Chair John Winterringer said. “Coach Ron won six men's state high school championships and one women's as Shawnee's tennis coach.”

During the meeting Sharp said he enjoyed serving the community as a state representative, Winterringer said.