Maston honored with Ron Henderson Kindness Forward Award

On Thursday, July 29, April Maston with Action Physical Therapy received the Ron Henderson Kindness Forward Award from Shawnee Forward and Demco Printing for the month of July.

The Kindness Forward Award is given each month to an employee in the community who shows kindness in their everyday work environment. This individual is nominated by Shawnee Forward members and staff.

Maston has been with Action Physical Therapy for almost 13 years now. Action Physical Therapy owner Katie Landes said Maston is not only one of the most caring people she knows, but also a skilled therapist who has helped countless community members in their journey to healing.

“Her contagious laugh and sense of humor put people at ease and she has a knack for making patients feel more like family,” Landes said.