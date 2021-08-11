Collaborative effort draws artwork to crosswalk in downtown Shawnee

A downtown intersection has recently received a colorful makeover.

Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County — in partnership with Absentee Shawnee Housing Authority; Community Renewal Friendship House; the City of Shawnee; and local indigenous artist, art curator, and educator Tony A. Tiger, facilitated the installation of a painted crosswalk at Main and Bryan.

According to the Blue Zones Project, the goal, or purpose, of the project was to build community pride, establish a sense of place and encourage traffic-calming.

The public art installation is set in a highly visible location, especially for student pedestrians walking to Pleasant Grove School.

“Absentee Shawnee Housing Authority participated in the crosswalk art installation due to the area where it is located,” ASHA Executive Director Sherry Drywater said about the project. “The neighborhood is primarily made up of our Housing Authority residents, so it made sense we helped in making a design.”

She said the artwork displayed at the pedestrian crosswalk on Bryan and Main Street can entice drivers to slow down, if only to pause to view the art, so it does improve chances of making sure drivers stop.

“The artwork made the crosswalk more noticeable and brings more safety for the pedestrians in the neighborhood,” she said.

Drywater said she has been working closely with Community Renewal and Blue Zones Project for several years.

“Each project they involve our organization in has always been aimed at providing better health and safety for the people in our city,” she said. “The Absentee Shawnee Housing Authority will always take part in those projects.”

Mayor Ed Bolt lauded artist Tiger for his passion for art and the heart he has to serve the community.

“Public art like this beautifies our city,” he said.

Bolt also thanked student volunteers and organizations for contributing their time and serving alongside others for the greater safety of the community.

“The opportunity to invest in the community where many of my family, tribal members and friends call home, was a labor of love,” Tiger said. “I had the pleasure of graduating from Shawnee High School, where my interest in the arts taught by the late William Malone began.”

Tiger said living in the community before leaving to teach art across the state, he realized the importance of mentoring individuals who may need a valued word and support.

“I had a few mentors from the area who helped me realize I had the talent to find my place in the art world,” he said.

Tiger is a member of the Sac and Fox Tribe with Seminole and Muscogee Creek ancestry. Tiger earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma Norman and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Oklahoma State University Stillwater. His art has been exhibited nationally and internationally, with numerous awards to his credit.

