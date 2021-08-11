Community members help beautify Shawnee over the weekend

Members of the community came together over the weekend to help beautify different locations in Shawnee.

“The event was a great effort of collaboration when multiple entities all had a goal in mind of beautifying our City, but unable to do it alone,” Rachael Melot, president and CEO of Shawnee Forward, said.

Melot explained that Blue Zones Project was interested in assisting the Shawnee Parks Department by launching an Adopt-A-Park program to help with park maintenance and beautification. As part of that, Oklahoma Baptist University expressed a desire to adopt Dean Weigant Park. Kickapoo Tribe also wanted to partner with Shawnee Forward to give back to the community, and the OBU football team planned to volunteer for a day of service.

In all, Melot said, the various groups came together and completed almost 500 hours of community service Saturday.

“Shawnee Forward worked with the City of Shawnee Public Works department to arrange for the shovels, the trucks, the paint, the tractors and dump truck to do the work,” she said. “And on Saturday, all of the groups rallied and showed up with 100 people who volunteered about 5 hours.”

At the MacArthur tunnel that passes under the airport runway, volunteers began arriving around noon to power wash and paint the wings of the underpass. The west side was painted blue in honor of Shawnee High School, and the east side was painted green in honor of OBU. Along with student volunteers, there were professors, coaches, and Oklahoma Baptist University President Heath Thomas and his wife, Jill, as well as their children.

Other projects completed Saturday included:

• Power washing and painting the Dean Weigant Park pavilion;

• Removing five dump truck loads of sand from under playground equipment to make room for new mulch;

• Digging out railroad ties around overgrown areas;

• Painting two bridges;

• Removing brush, poison ivy and debris from the creek bed around the park; and

• Cutting trees and vines out of the fence to allow it to be repaired later.