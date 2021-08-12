OHP reports two fatalities from three-vehicle crash on SH 3 near Shawnee

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports two drivers died and another person was injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday along SH 3, about five miles north of Earlsboro in Pottawatomie County.

Two drivers — Jason Daniel Prine, 44, Shawnee, and Betty Helen Bell, 80, of Seminole — were both pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries, the OHP said.

The accident occurred on SH 3, just west of Valleyview Road. Troopers reported a 2016 Chevy Express van was being driven westbound by Emily A. Gragg, 27, Wewoka, and a 2019 Buick Envision, driven by Bell, also was westbound while a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Prine, was eastbound.

The patrol's report shows Prine's pickup crossed the center line and struck the van on the driver's side, then Prine swerved back into his lane, with the OHP reporting he was overcorrecting and crossing the center line when he struck Bell's Buick head-on.

Prine and Bell were pronounced dead at the scene by a state medical examiner; neither driver had passengers. Both were transported by Browns Family Funeral Home to the funeral home in McLoud.

The report shows Gragg, the driver of the van, was not injured in the crash, but the OHP reported her passenger, April D. Zeier, 50, Wewoka, was transported by REACT ambulance to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, where she was admitted in fair condition with head, neck and internal trunk injuries.

Cause of the collision is listed as being under investigation by the patrol.

Seatbelts were equipped and in use in the van and the Buick, but it was unknown if they were in use in Prine's pickup, the report reads.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Porter of the Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A, and he was assisted by Trooper Wright of the Size and Weights Detachment of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Also assisting at the scene were REACT, along with members of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Earlsboro and Shawnee fire departments, the Seminole County Sheriffs Office and Great Plains New York Police Department.