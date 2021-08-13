Pottawatomie County sales tax collections up more than $50,000 in August 2021

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for August continue to remain positive, though increases are not as significant as they were in June or as high as May's record numbers.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $835,830.38, up from the same month a year ago when $781,571.07 was received –– an increase of $54,259.31. The report continues to show a boost in numbers, though not as substantial increases as in May and June; it should be noted the area was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during the spring and into the summer months, which heavily affected 2020 figures. However, without a comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• August — $690,275

• July — $680,000

• June — $661,300

• May — $667,000

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

