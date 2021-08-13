Shawnee Splash wraps up season with Doggie Dip on Saturday

Thursday was the last day to swim for the season at Shawnee Splash. There's still one last event, though.

According to Recreation Manager Kerri Foster, Shawnee Splash will have its Doggie Dip day Saturday.

Each year, the pool has an event to let canine friends swim after the pool is closed for the season. This year, small dogs will swim at 9 a.m. and large dogs will follow at 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per dog, and proof of vaccination is required.