Attendees dazzled at this year's FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest

Special to the News-Star

The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest kicked off in Shawnee early on Friday morning. The fourth annual event, presented by Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), continues in Shawnee on Saturday.

Oklahoma’s largest hot air balloon festival is hosting a number of new activities this summer, such as a petting zoo and splash pad, in addition to inflatables, a carnival and live music.

Admission to Balloon Fest is free. Hot air balloon rides are $250 per person. Attendees who want to ride in a hot air balloon must be 12 or older and able to board the basket with little to no assistance. Guests who would like to book a balloon flight should visit firelakeballoonfest.com/balloon-rides to reserve a spot.

Also this weekend, the Outdoor Nation Expo — at nearby FireLake Arena — provides interactive hunting and fishing demonstrations and exhibit booths.

A full schedule of events and more information about FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest can be found at firelakeballoonfest.com.