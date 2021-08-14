How many people live in Pottawatomie County? Here's a look at the 2020 Census data
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Oklahoma
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
3,959,353
208,002
5.5%
White
2,514,885
-191,960
-7.1%
Black
289,961
12,317
4.4%
American Indian
332,791
11,104
3.5%
Asian
90,949
25,873
39.8%
Pacific Islander
8,608
4,239
97.0%
Other Race
214,001
59,592
38.6%
Two or More Races
508,158
286,837
129.6%
Hispanic
471,931
139,924
42.1%
Pottawatomie County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
72,454
3,013
4.3%
White
50,484
-2,485
-4.7%
Black
2,242
228
11.3%
American Indian
9,145
184
2.1%
Asian
514
129
33.5%
Pacific Islander
47
3
6.8%
Other Race
1,457
775
113.6%
Two or More Races
8,565
4,179
95.3%
Hispanic
4,288
1,410
49.0%
Oklahoma City city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
681,054
101,055
17.4%
White
364,706
1,060
0.3%
Black
95,634
8,280
9.5%
American Indian
23,476
2,943
14.3%
Asian
31,510
8,200
35.2%
Pacific Islander
1,089
503
85.8%
Other Race
75,426
20,833
38.2%
Two or More Races
89,213
59,236
197.6%
Hispanic
144,761
44,723
44.7%
Shawnee city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
31,377
1,520
5.1%
White
20,664
-1,160
-5.3%
Black
1,449
188
14.9%
American Indian
4,306
81
1.9%
Asian
321
83
34.9%
Pacific Islander
17
4
30.8%
Other Race
889
511
135.2%
Two or More Races
3,731
1,813
94.5%
Hispanic
2,334
812
53.4%
Tecumseh city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,302
-155
-2.4%
White
4,205
-423
-9.1%
Black
188
10
5.6%
American Indian
938
-182
-16.2%
Asian
33
12
57.1%
Pacific Islander
5
1
25.0%
Other Race
39
-7
-15.2%
Two or More Races
894
434
94.3%
Hispanic
263
21
8.7%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Asher town
370
-23
-5.9%
Bethel Acres town
3,029
134
4.6%
Brooksville town
71
8
12.7%
Dale CDP
175
-6
-3.3%
Earlsboro town
594
-34
-5.4%
Johnson town
457
210
85.0%
Macomb town
22
-10
-31.2%
Maud CCD
1,681
-271
-13.9%
Maud city
867
-181
-17.3%
McLoud city
4,351
307
7.6%
Oklahoma City city
681,054
101,055
17.4%
Pink town
2,091
33
1.6%
Prague city
2,356
-30
-1.3%
Shawnee CCD
68,057
3,467
5.4%
Shawnee city
31,377
1,520
5.1%
St. Louis town
121
-37
-23.4%
Tecumseh city
6,302
-155
-2.4%
Tribbey town
337
-54
-13.8%
Wanette town
279
-71
-20.3%
Wanette-Asher CCD
2,716
-184
-6.3%