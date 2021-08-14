NEWS

How many people live in Pottawatomie County? Here's a look at the 2020 Census data

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Oklahoma

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

3,959,353

208,002

5.5%

White

2,514,885

-191,960

-7.1%

Black

289,961

12,317

4.4%

American Indian

332,791

11,104

3.5%

Asian

90,949

25,873

39.8%

Pacific Islander

8,608

4,239

97.0%

Other Race

214,001

59,592

38.6%

Two or More Races

508,158

286,837

129.6%

Hispanic

471,931

139,924

42.1%

 

Pottawatomie County

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

72,454

3,013

4.3%

White

50,484

-2,485

-4.7%

Black

2,242

228

11.3%

American Indian

9,145

184

2.1%

Asian

514

129

33.5%

Pacific Islander

47

3

6.8%

Other Race

1,457

775

113.6%

Two or More Races

8,565

4,179

95.3%

Hispanic

4,288

1,410

49.0%

 

Oklahoma City city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

681,054

101,055

17.4%

White

364,706

1,060

0.3%

Black

95,634

8,280

9.5%

American Indian

23,476

2,943

14.3%

Asian

31,510

8,200

35.2%

Pacific Islander

1,089

503

85.8%

Other Race

75,426

20,833

38.2%

Two or More Races

89,213

59,236

197.6%

Hispanic

144,761

44,723

44.7%

 

Shawnee city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

31,377

1,520

5.1%

White

20,664

-1,160

-5.3%

Black

1,449

188

14.9%

American Indian

4,306

81

1.9%

Asian

321

83

34.9%

Pacific Islander

17

4

30.8%

Other Race

889

511

135.2%

Two or More Races

3,731

1,813

94.5%

Hispanic

2,334

812

53.4%

 

Tecumseh city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

6,302

-155

-2.4%

White

4,205

-423

-9.1%

Black

188

10

5.6%

American Indian

938

-182

-16.2%

Asian

33

12

57.1%

Pacific Islander

5

1

25.0%

Other Race

39

-7

-15.2%

Two or More Races

894

434

94.3%

Hispanic

263

21

8.7%

 

Communities

 

 2020 countChange% change

Asher town

370

-23

-5.9%

Bethel Acres town

3,029

134

4.6%

Brooksville town

71

8

12.7%

Dale CDP

175

-6

-3.3%

Earlsboro town

594

-34

-5.4%

Johnson town

457

210

85.0%

Macomb town

22

-10

-31.2%

Maud CCD

1,681

-271

-13.9%

Maud city

867

-181

-17.3%

McLoud city

4,351

307

7.6%

Oklahoma City city

681,054

101,055

17.4%

Pink town

2,091

33

1.6%

Prague city

2,356

-30

-1.3%

Shawnee CCD

68,057

3,467

5.4%

Shawnee city

31,377

1,520

5.1%

St. Louis town

121

-37

-23.4%

Tecumseh city

6,302

-155

-2.4%

Tribbey town

337

-54

-13.8%

Wanette town

279

-71

-20.3%

Wanette-Asher CCD

2,716

-184

-6.3%