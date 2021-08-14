How many people live in Pottawatomie County? Here's a look at the 2020 Census data

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Oklahoma 2020 count Change % change Total 3,959,353 208,002 5.5% White 2,514,885 -191,960 -7.1% Black 289,961 12,317 4.4% American Indian 332,791 11,104 3.5% Asian 90,949 25,873 39.8% Pacific Islander 8,608 4,239 97.0% Other Race 214,001 59,592 38.6% Two or More Races 508,158 286,837 129.6% Hispanic 471,931 139,924 42.1%

Pottawatomie County 2020 count Change % change Total 72,454 3,013 4.3% White 50,484 -2,485 -4.7% Black 2,242 228 11.3% American Indian 9,145 184 2.1% Asian 514 129 33.5% Pacific Islander 47 3 6.8% Other Race 1,457 775 113.6% Two or More Races 8,565 4,179 95.3% Hispanic 4,288 1,410 49.0%

Oklahoma City city 2020 count Change % change Total 681,054 101,055 17.4% White 364,706 1,060 0.3% Black 95,634 8,280 9.5% American Indian 23,476 2,943 14.3% Asian 31,510 8,200 35.2% Pacific Islander 1,089 503 85.8% Other Race 75,426 20,833 38.2% Two or More Races 89,213 59,236 197.6% Hispanic 144,761 44,723 44.7%

Shawnee city 2020 count Change % change Total 31,377 1,520 5.1% White 20,664 -1,160 -5.3% Black 1,449 188 14.9% American Indian 4,306 81 1.9% Asian 321 83 34.9% Pacific Islander 17 4 30.8% Other Race 889 511 135.2% Two or More Races 3,731 1,813 94.5% Hispanic 2,334 812 53.4%

Tecumseh city 2020 count Change % change Total 6,302 -155 -2.4% White 4,205 -423 -9.1% Black 188 10 5.6% American Indian 938 -182 -16.2% Asian 33 12 57.1% Pacific Islander 5 1 25.0% Other Race 39 -7 -15.2% Two or More Races 894 434 94.3% Hispanic 263 21 8.7%