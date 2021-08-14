White Fox e-scooters expanding from OBU campus into downtown Shawnee

The city of Shawnee may soon be scooting around town just like Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) students have been doing for the past several months.

After a contract agreement was recently secured with city leaders, White Fox Scooters will be expanding into other areas of the city.

White Fox Scooters Founder and CEO Sidd Saxena said the launch at OBU in March has yielded great feedback so far.

“As a natural expansion to this, we wanted to expand coverage into the downtown area and the surrounding community,” he said. “Not only would this improve the use cases for the OBU community, but also start service for the community at large.”

Saxena said since operation began in March, his company has been able to gather a lot of data and routes. A preliminary list of potential locations for dock sites was created to move the process forward.

“Due to the existing service area at OBU, we have additional scooters and docking stations already in inventory ready to deploy,” he said.

Saxena said his company has full geo-fencing capability in pretty much real time for the scooters, including no-go zones and slow-down zones.

“If the administration was to reach out and say, 'Hey, we're realizing that there's an area we would like to keep folks from this area,' we could geo-fence it,” he explained. “If a scooter does enter that area, it would slow down and stop and let the rider know to return back to the service area.”

He said the scooters are capped at a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.

Moveable docking stations to be set up for White Fox Scooters

Saxena said there is a variety of places the docking stations could be placed, such as a retail store, the pool or the library — and the stations can be moved to other sites if use data determines there is a better location.

“Generally these scooters are meant for one to three-mile trips,” he said, though a fully-charged scooter can go 25 to 30 miles. “We've seen in other markets people ride long distances, but that's really the sweet spot.”

Saxena said there is an identity verification system in place to prevent under-age riders.

“You would scan in your ID and a quick selfie, and it would automatically approve or decline, and then you could put in your credit card details and be on your way,” he said. “You would scan the QR code on the scooter and you can take your ride.”

According to the contract agreement, an initial two-year term will begin the service, and an auto-renew option will be available for one year at a time.

Saxena said he has about five docking stations ready and waiting for the initial setup.

E-scooters launched on OBU campus in March

Notorious for having disproportionately high numbers of residents versus vehicles to get around the community, OBU was a prime site for launching the e-scooter rental business.

In March, a couple dozen e-scooters were put in place and ready for use on campus. The e-scooter company based in New Jersey also installed six docking stations across the grounds for its rental transport business.

Saxena said though the docklet model fails to be a viable option in many locations, it is ideal for micro communities like universities, resorts and downtown areas.

His company was not the only one looking for such a solution.

The OBU Student Government Association (SGA) Executive Branch had been looking for a source of transportation and entertainment on campus for domestic and international students, SGA President Gavin Yoesting said.

“While on this search, our assistant dean of students, Melissa Stroud, forwarded an email from a company called White Fox Scooters,” Yoesting said. “She encouraged us to look more into it and ask questions — even if the possibility was low.”

He said after talking with Saxena several times through Zoom about the possibility bringing the company to Bison Hill, he eventually felt confident to bring the idea before the Student Government Association Senate.

“Our Senate spent an hour asking questions and concerns, which Sidd answered precisely,” he said. “White Fox Scooters was passed unanimously, and the resolution was brought to OBU's Administration to consider.”

After a couple weeks the endeavor was approved.

Saxena said some local students and residents were hired to maintain the vehicles and the program operation.

Saxena said OBU became part of what he believes to be the first fully docked e-scooter system in the U.S.

“Most are free floaters or something else,” he said.

