Bethel High School gets $21,000 Avedis Foundation grant for leadership square

Bethel High School recently received a $21,000 grant from the Avedis Foundation to be used toward construction of an outdoor pavilion.

Initiated by a group of 30 high school students, the project has become a collaborative community-wide endeavor.

Called Leadership Square, the goal of the pavilion is to provide shade for students during lunch and to serve as a common space where outdoor classes can be held, as well as meetings for various organizations.

The community has rallied to support the students under the guidance of Jennifer Lynch, leadership instructor, by providing labor and in-kind donations to accomplish the task.

Funds from the Avedis Foundation grant will assist with the cost of removing outdated infrastructure pieces to allow for the addition of the new pavilion.

Also, sidewalks on the north side of the high school that will lead to and from the new Leadership Square area will be repaired.

“The leadership shown by the students, along with their ability to generate overwhelming buy-in and enthusiasm attracting so many various community partners, was impressive,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “The Avedis Foundation is proud to support this student led project at Bethel Public Schools.”

She said the transformed space will serve Bethel student leaders, learners and citizens for years to come.

“This grant exemplifies our signature statement, 'We’re here for good,' as a commitment to the communities we serve,” Laster said.

Lynch said with the help of the Avedis Foundation, this project — the creation of the pavilion, cellar removal, and sidewalk repairs — will serve as a beautiful reminder to the students and community of the leadership lessons innate in its creation.

