Sample ballots available for September elections

The Shawnee News-Star

Sample ballots are now available for the September 14 elections in Asher and Bethel Acres. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Pottawatomie County Election Board during normal business hours.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary, Patricia Carter, reminds voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.

“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election. We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”

Carter said sample ballots will also be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters can review them before casting their votes.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 North Broadway and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For questions, please contact the Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.