Harvest Moon raises funds for Shawnee food bank

Community Market of Pottawatomie County is gearing up to host its annual fundraiser, Harvest Moon, where locals can gather for a night out while supporting its mission.

The event is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

“It is our main fundraising event for the year,” Executive Director Daniel Matthews said. “All proceeds go to fight food insecurity in our county.”

Each dollar donated to the center provides five meals for the community.

“In our area one in five individuals are food insecure, meaning they don't have reliable access to three meals per day,” he said. “This number swells to one in four children.”

Those interested in attending Harvest Moon can visit http://www.ourcommunitymarket.org.

COVID-19 and distribution

Since a worldwide pandemic doesn't put hunger on hold, the market had to function within COVID-19 restrictions last year, so it transitioned to an outdoor service in a drive-thru model and served more than 87,000 people, he said.

“For the year our we served over 3.2 million pounds of food including over 500,000 of fresh produce,” Matthews said.

Over that span he said the center fed 22 percent of all Pottawatomie County residents and 12 percent of all Seminole County residents.

Another new process also emerged in 2020. The market launched a mobile service to deliver groceries into rural communities in partnership with Gateway to Prevention and Recovery and funded through TSET and SSM.

“Currently, we are serving Seminole, Wewoka, Sasakwa, Konawa, Holdenville, Asher, Maud, Tecumseh and McLoud in this method,” Matthews said.

Just a few months ago, in June, the center returned to indoor shopping in its grocery store format, he said. “This is being evaluated by our board of directors as we assess COVID-19 data,” he said.

July marks the market's five-year anniversary and its 11-millionth pound of food served through the community, Matthews said.

Right now, the center serves around 2,700 families each month representing over 7,500 people, he said.

“We will soon be launching a senior meals program, which provides ready-made healthy meals to seniors who otherwise have difficulties cooking for themselves,” Matthews said.

