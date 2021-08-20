Fundraising effort planned to add Gold Star monument to Shawnee memorial

News-Star staff reports

Plans are being made to raise funds to purchase and add a Gold Star monument at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in downtown Shawnee.

The Veterans Committee of Shawnee will be having a fundraiser kick off at the Shawnee Senior Citizen Center at 3 p.m. Aug. 24.

Gold Star family members — spouses, children, parents, siblings or others who had a loved one die in service — or Blue Star family members who have a loved one serving overseas, are encouraged to participate in the effort, said volunteer Barbara White.

Through the fundraising project, the committee is planning to add a Gold Star monument to the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial at 407 N. Broadway in Shawnee.

At the memorial, names of veterans are engraved on brick pavers, purchased by donors, that form a walkway in the shape of a five-pointed star, with each point representing one branch of the military. The park is a place of solitude and reflection where one can remember those who are serving our country or have served in the past.

Dedicated benches, two memorials representing each of the world wars, and an archway over the entrance are carved from black, polished granite. Displays in the park include a (1965 UH-1 “Huey”) helicopter once used during the Korean Conflict. Flags are flown for each of the military branches.

The 11-year project to honor fallen Oklahoma veterans was completed mid-December of 2016. The last addition to the memorial was a group of 10 black granite panels that display the names of more than 7,000 Oklahoma military members who have died in combat since the Spanish-American War. Names were compiled and verified by the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Department of Defense, then the list was given to the committee.

Visitors enter through a 26,000-pound solid granite archway that includes etchings of soldiers representative of World War I and II.

Watch for updates on fundraising efforts and plans for the Gold Star monument as more information becomes available.