Kindness Forward honor awarded to Clay Dodgion

Shawnee Forward's Ron Henderson Kindness Forward award was recently presented to Clay Dodgion, with South Central Industries (SCI).

Dodgion received the honor from Shawnee Forward and Demco Printing for the month of August.

The Kindness Forward Award is given each month to an employee in the community who shows kindness in their everyday work environment. This individual is nominated by Shawnee Forward members and staff.

SCI Executive Director Tina Hanna said Dodgion has been providing exceptional customer care and accounting services for South Central for more than 10 years.

"Clay's nickname at SCI is Boy Wonder, because we have yet to find anything he can't or won't do," she said. "Clay's smile and attitude is infectious to all his co-workers and is evident even across phone lines as he meets the needs of SCI customers. SCI is a better organization because of Clay.’’