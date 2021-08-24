Gateway to Prevention and Recovery's first Walk for Recovery event set for Sept. 18

September is National Recovery Month; to celebrate the distinction, local nonprofit Gateway to Prevention and Recovery is planning to host its first Walk for Recovery — an event that is hoped to occur annually.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Woodland Park in downtown Shawnee.

The Walk for Recovery will begin and end at the corner of Highland and Broadway, approximately a one-mile walk.

There will be recovery resources available onsite along with live music; Spirit Carriage rides with Stanton Pace from Bowser’s Peace Sanctuary; inflatables and food served up by Gateway’s Community service team.

“Making signs and walking in honor or memory of a loved one is encouraged,” Gateway Wellness Director Alicja Carter said.

Registry for the walk is free. Visit https://walkforrecovery.redpodium.com/gateway-1st-annual-walk-for-recovery to register.

The cost for event T-shirts is $10.

Residents also can choose to sponsor someone by purchasing a shirt for $10, or someone seeking a shirt (who cannot afford one) can notify Gateway there is a need for the shirt to be sponsored.

T-shirt design

Local artist Chris Groth, owner of the Healthy Hive in downtown Shawnee, designed the t-shirt.

Within his design there are several elements that hold significance on the path to healing:

• The letters move from dark to light to symbolize the journey from addiction to recovery.

• The cracks in the letters represent mistakes made and lessons learned…weathered but unbroken.

• The gates are a symbol of the hope and healing found at Gateway.

• The burst that surrounds it signifies the new energy, purpose and life that radiates from the individuals, families and communities that experience recovery.

For more info

For more information about the event, email Abby Flood at aflood@gatewaytoprevention.org or call (405) 275-3391.

For more information and resources on National Recovery Month, visit www.recoverymonth.gov.

For additional support or treatment for substance use, call 405-273-1170.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.