Delegation doubles up for planned 2021 Nikaho trip

Area middle-schoolers are hoping to trek more than 6,000 miles from home, after being selected to take part in the community's annual Sister Cities exchange program.

The 2021 group was presented before Shawnee City Commissioners this week; the 2020 delegation met the board last month. They were unable to make the trip due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Both groups of delegates have their fingers crossed for the go-ahead to visit Shawnee's Sister City, Nikaho, Japan, sometime next year.

Open to seventh-graders, local delegates are chosen for the annual trip after successfully completing a written application and an interview process.

If the trip is approved, Alicia Whiteman, 2021 chairman, will escort the youth, as will Horace Mann teacher Norma Neely.

2021 delegates

• Alexander Monge, Grove School

• Braden Hibler, Grove School

• CJ Stephens, Grove School

• Elizabeth Jones, Grove School

• Hadley Dyer, Grove School

• Kelly Templeton, Shawnee Middle School

• Kiera Jones, Grove School

• Zachary Knoles, Shawnee Middle School

2020 delegates

• Addison Brown, Grove School

• Avery Ford, Grove School

• Boston Busler, Grove School

• Carson Atwood, Grove School

• Emelia Bronson, Grove School

• Emerson Thomas, Shawnee Middle School

• Eva Grass, Shawnee Middle School

• Evan Babbie, Shawnee Middle School

• Isabella Johnson, Shawnee Middle School

• Logan Matlock, North Rock Creek

• Mikah Teape, Shawnee Middle School

• Rachael Yu, Grove School

