Yo Selfie Factory offers space to create, capture memories

When Alisha Norton's husband suggested opening a business that would serve as a space for folks to take selfies, she “thought it was a crazy idea” and shot it down.

Two years later, after seeing Tiktok videos of selfie businesses in Kansas City and Tulsa, the couple decided to bring the same thing to Shawnee.

“I thought it would be fun and convenient for easy photos and some Tiktok of my own,” Norton said.

She and her husband, Joshua, rented a storefront in the Shawnee Mall, where he built partitions and they went to work thinking of concepts for the different “rooms.”

Yo Selfie Factory opened in June, and Norton said it offers more than 15 different backgrounds, including some with interactive lights or props. When they come in, customers are given ring lights with multiple light settings and phone holders to help get the perfect lighting for the shot. The business also has a dressing room available for those who want to change into different outfits.

The sets will change around October, Norton said, adding that she intends to keep changing them seasonally, such as for summer, Halloween, and Christmas. She intends to keep some features, though. She said the balloon room, bathtub with ball pit and money room are all some of the most popular areas for customers, and some of those features will stay, though with updates to incorporate them into the new themes.

Norton said they want it to be a space that is “interactive and fun” and where people can create their own pictures and memories.

She said business started off slow when they first opened, since many didn't know what the store was, but she's given tours and has plans for the future, including the possibility of using a back room for bigger sets or birthday parties.

Ultimately, she said they want to appeal to all different types of people and ages, and try to come up with a variety of themes to “target the whole spectrum.”

Yo Selfie Factory also welcomes photographers who may not have studios of their own. As a photographer herself, Norton said she knows the challenge of working without a studio. If a session is scheduled for outside, for example, the weather can lead to cancellations, but Yo Selfie Factory could offer as a backup location.

The business' brochure lists availability for birthday parties, family passes, photographer rentals, private events, or even just a space for date nights, influencers, photoshoots and more.

“The experience is great for anyone that wants those memories with friends or family,” Norton said.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 4 to 12, and free to ages 3 and younger with one paying adult.

For more information about Yo Selfie Factory, go to yoselfiefactory.com or email yoselfiefactory@gmail.com. The store is located in the Shawnee Mall.