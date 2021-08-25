An antibody infusion can help COVID patients. A SSM Health doctors shares what you need to know.

It's no secret the virus that causes COVID-19 has continued to keep hospitals beds filled — sometimes at max capacity — since the pandemic began early last year.

While hospitalized patients receive treatment for the severe level of symptoms they are experiencing, what can be done about those not quite ill enough to require a sickbed with round-the-clock care?

Pulmonologist Dr. Tony Haddad, SSM Health Medical Group, said there is an alternative.

A monoclonal (COVID-19) antibody infusion continues to show success in relieving the sick of their symptoms and is being underutilized nationwide, he said.

“People, even physicians, may not be aware of how available it is,” Haddad said in January.

The intravenous (IV) infusion, nicknamed 'Bam,' — for Bamlanivimab — Haddad said, is receiving high marks for its effectiveness in neutralizing coronavirus symptoms.

“It's effective if given quickly,” he said.

Antibody infusion can be used on mild to moderate COVID symptoms

Haddad explained the virus is only active in a person's body for about 10 days.

“What most people are dealing with in the hospital is the aftermath,” he said.

The Bam infusion should be given within five days to really help, he said.

The FDA released an emergency use order for Bam in November for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses.

“It's far more effective than convalescent antibodies,” he said.

Haddad said this is the same infusion that former President Donald Trump received in October. Bam has also been dubbed the, 'Trump antibodies' (treatment).

Haddad said the treatment, given through an IV, generally takes about an hour.

“We have made space to do the infusion at the hospital in an outpatient setting,” SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee Communications and Marketing Consultant Carla Tollett said. “A person would need to reach out to the primary physician to get them to order it.”

With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, hospital space continues to be a concern.

In late December the hospital had to close the infusion clinic down to use the space as an overflow unit for inpatients who were holding for a bed.

“As far as bed capacity, we are experiencing some issues,” Tollett said, “especially for ICU patients.”

