Shawnee teen dies in Monday afternoon crash

Staff report

A Shawnee teen died Monday as the result of a single-vehicle accident.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 3:51 p.m. Monday north of Shawnee on Brangus Road and north of Mocassin Trail Road.

The driver, a 17-year-old female from Shawnee, was driving a 2001 Buick LaSebre north on Brangus Road and traveling at a high rate of speed, the report said. Continuing through the stop sign at Moccasin Trail, the vehicle became air-born, lost control and departed the roadway to the left, where it struck a tree.

The driver, who has not been identified due to being a minor, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. She was transported to Brown's Funeral Home in McLoud.

The report lists cause of the collision as excessive speed and the condition of the driver as apparently normal. Airbags were equipped and deployed in the vehicle, and seatbelts were equipped and in use. The report lists weather conditions as clear and the roadway as dry concrete to dry gravel.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Eric Smith #670, assisted by Trooper Jesse Gregory #362, Trooper Caleb Scott #645, Trooper Broden Carls #232, Shawnee Fire Department and React EMS.