Shawnee Public Library fosters love for gardening with intergenerational program

The Shawnee Public Library kicked off a new program in August with the first meeting of the Little Gardeners Club.

Peggy Cook, branch manager and regional coordinator, said the library is partnering with the Shawnee Rose Garden Club to offer the outdoor, intergenerational program for families.

“Our experts from the Rose Garden Club will walk children through soil science, planting how-to, plants as food and the concept of bulbs,” Cook said.

The program meets at 11 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, with the first session in August and the last in October. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 18, at Louise Counts Park, which is located between the library and Hamburger King.

Courtney Shelly, children's services manager, reminded residents that library programs are free.

“For this program we are not requiring registration and encourage families to attend together,” Shelly added. “This program is open to all ages but will most benefit elementary aged children.”

Go to pioneer.libnet.info/events for more programs offered by the library.