COJC in Tecumseh earns high scores in ACA reaccreditation process

The Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH - Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center (COJC) successfully completed its American Correctional Association (ACA) Standards compliance reaccreditation audit by demonstrating its compliance with nationally established and recognized standards of care in juvenile facilities.

The accreditation process — completed last week — is a two-and-a-half day on-site review of files covering a three-year span, interviews with staff and residents along with an in-depth tour of each department and the physical plant. The process offers the opportunity to evaluate operations against national standards, remedy deficiencies, and upgrade the quality of programs and services in conditions of confinement.

The Commission on Accreditation will hold a hearing in January to finalize the accreditation. The accreditation would be for three years for COJC, a secure-care treatment facility operated by the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA).

COJC scores were 100% of the 40 mandatory files and 99.4% of the 331 non-mandatory files. The auditors recognized COJC staff for being vested in the process to prepare for the accreditation process.

Special thanks was given to interim Superintendent Darryl Fields and Accreditation Manager Rayshel Longley for their ability to maintain and lead during the middle of COVID, construction of new cottages and buildings underway on campus and the auditors’ visit - noting it was all hands on deck for which they were appreciative.

“I’m very proud of the COJC staff,” said OJA Deputy Director for Residential Placement Support Carol Ann Miller. “The auditors commented the residents were well taken care of and feel comfortable around staff, as it is not just food, medical and shelter, it is the mindset seen in the residents. They gave a special thanks to our resident care specialists who often go unnoticed and overlooked, but spend more time as role models for residents than any other staff.”

Special accolades also were given to Cathy McLean, OJA’s ACA state coordinator for ensuring the auditors’ questions were answered and having transportation from the time they arrived at the airport, getting to the facilities, dining, and accommodations until she transported them back to the airport for departure. The auditors thanked McLean for her professionalism and experience in the auditing process.

“I appreciate the hard work and diligence of our staff at COJC,” said OJA Executive Director Rachel Holt. “I commend them for not only passing but excelling in national accreditations. Our COJC team has excelled even during a pandemic, change in leadership and major construction project. They continue to work hard to create an environment that is safe and successful for our residents and staff.”

Visiting auditors were Gregory Knowlin, of South Carolina; Joel Player, of Tennessee; and Ernest Umunna, of Georgia.