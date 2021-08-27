August city sales tax revenue stays steady

Though COVID-19 cases are again on the rise — threatening a trend of increased isolation to return, the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for the month remains steady.

While this month's report shows slightly lower figures than last month, revenue is still pushing upward; Jacob Bussell, assistant finance director, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,323,455.30 for the month — about $61,200 lower than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $2,081,528 for August 2021, $12,149 more than last year at this time, which was $2,069,379.

It is to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,189,444.62

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $297,361.15

• Capital Improvements Fund — $230,454.91

• Street Improvements Fund — $260,191.01

• Economic Development Fund — $29,736.12

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $37,170.14

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $37,170.14

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report on last week's City Commission agenda.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $570,222 or 15.72 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $95,800, or 23.10 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $4,197,586, a $55,335 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $510,549, according to the report, which is an increase of $86,228 compared to last year at this time.

The Fiscal Year began July 1.

