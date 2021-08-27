Cops N Kids event postponed

A recent wave of increased cases of COVID-19 among children has caused the postponement of Shawnee's annual Cops N Kids event. Originally set for this weekend, the event created to build stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement, is having to take a step back while the pandemic continues.

“Out of concern for safety and sanitization we feel it necessary,” an Aug. 11 post reads. “We are looking at trying to reschedule for the Spring of 2022.”

The event began in 2017 at Woodland Park, welcoming about 1,500 participants. The following year, the gathering assembled at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

In past years activities have included games, a dunk tank, face painting, inflatables, finger-printing, prizes and giveaways, sack races, three-legged races, clowns, car seat checks and police car rides, a helicopter, a disc jockey and free T-shirts for the children.

Follow Cops N Kids on Facebook for updates and a new event date.

